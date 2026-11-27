Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert: Roads Around Mahalaxmi Racecourse To See Restrictions Today; Check Details | File pic

Mumbai: Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for the Mahalaxmi Racecourse area ahead of Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's live concert on Friday, November 27. The programme is scheduled from 3 pm to 10 pm, with heavy crowds and traffic congestion expected around the venue and neighbouring areas.

Motorists have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel around Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Haji Ali and Keshavrao Khadye Marg during the event hours. Concertgoers have been urged to use public transport, including BEST buses, local trains and Metro services, instead of private vehicles.

Coastal Road Recommended For Travelling

According to the advisory, vehicles travelling towards South Mumbai and those heading towards North Mumbai should use the Mumbai Coastal Road to avoid congestion. Visitors have also been asked to plan their journeys in advance and follow instructions issued by traffic police personnel deployed in the area.

Parking facilities at and around the venue are expected to be severely restricted and visitors have been advised not to rely on finding parking nearby. The traffic police have appealed to citizens to cooperate with personnel to ensure smooth movement and minimise inconvenience.

Security Concerns Ahead Of Concert

The traffic advisory comes amid calls for enhanced security at the concert following reports of bomb threat emails allegedly received by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde. Bal Malkit Singh, Executive Chairman of the Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy, has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking a detailed investigation into the threats and additional security arrangements at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

In his letter dated November 10, Singh said the mayor had reportedly received emails threatening to blow up the concert. While acknowledging the security arrangements being made by the administration and Mumbai Police, he said the scale of the event and the expected attendance warranted additional precautions.

Singh pointed out that more than 1,500 private security personnel were being deployed, entry checks were being expanded across five gates and intensive search operations were underway. He nevertheless urged the government to strengthen the arrangements further.

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Additional Security Cover Sought

He called on the Cyber Cell to investigate the origin of the email account and trace its IP address to identify those responsible for issuing the threats. He also sought the deployment of additional state police personnel and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) at the venue and surrounding areas. Further, Singh urged authorities to ensure continuous monitoring by the Anti-Sabotage Squad, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and K9 units throughout the event.

Copies of the letter were marked to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manisha Mhaiskar, Maharashtra Director General of Police Sadanand Date and Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti. Singh is also the convenor of the Maharashtra Sikh Association and an advisor and former president of the All India Motor Transport Congress.

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