Mumbai Police Asked To Deploy Additional Security At Mahalaxmi Racecourse For Diljit Dosanjh's November 27 Concert | File Pic

Mumbai: Seeking enhanced security arrangements for Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concert in Mumbai, Bal Malkit Singh, Executive Chairman of the Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy, has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging the state government to investigate bomb threat emails and strengthen security at the venue.

In a letter dated November 10, Singh said Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde had reportedly received emails threatening to blow up the concert, scheduled to be held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27.

Security Arrangements At Concert Venue

While acknowledging the security measures being undertaken by the administration and Mumbai Police, Singh pointed out that more than 1,500 private security personnel were being deployed, entry checks were being expanded across five gates and intensive search operations were being conducted.

However, considering the expected presence of thousands of attendees, he urged the government to take additional precautions.

Cyber Investigation And Additional Police Sought

He called for the Cyber Cell to immediately investigate the IP address and origin of the email account used to send the threats and identify those responsible. He also sought the deployment of additional state police personnel and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) at the venue and surrounding areas.

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Further, Singh urged authorities to ensure continuous monitoring by the Anti-Sabotage Squad, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and K9 units throughout the event.

Concert Aims To Promote Cultural Unity

The letter emphasised that the concert was intended to bring the Punjabi community together with the citizens of Maharashtra through cultural exchange and promote social harmony, national integration and unity.

"Neither the community nor the citizens of Mumbai will succumb to the pressure tactics or fear-mongering of anti-social elements," Singh stated, expressing confidence in the capabilities of the Mumbai and Maharashtra Police to ensure the event passes off peacefully.

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Letter Sent To Senior Officials

Singh, who is also the convenor of the Maharashtra Sikh Association and an advisor and former president of the All India Motor Transport Congress, has marked copies of the letter to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manisha Mhaiskar, Maharashtra Director General of Police Sadanand Date and Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti.

"We have complete faith in the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji and the efficiency of Mumbai Police. Every necessary precaution must be taken to ensure the event is conducted safely and peacefully. Mumbai’s spirit of unity, cultural brotherhood and inclusiveness must prevail over fear and divisive forces," Singh added.

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