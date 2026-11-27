Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action Catches Netizens' Attention | X

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah grabbed attention during the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, November 27, after cricket fans noticed a slight change in his bowling action.

A comparison of Bumrah's bowling run-up from the first and second Tests began circulating on social media, with netizens pointing out a visible difference in the way the Indian speedster approached the crease. The discussion quickly gathered momentum, with fans debating whether the alteration was tactical or an attempt to make his bowling action smoother.

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Several users compared footage from the two matches and suggested that Bumrah appeared to have modified his approach in the final few strides before delivering the ball. However, not everyone believed the change was significant. Some fans argued that Bumrah's bowling action remained largely the same and that the apparent difference could be related to his positioning or the way he presented the seam before releasing the ball.

Netizens React To Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action

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The discussion also brought Bumrah's workload and long-term fitness into focus, with several supporters expressing concern about the demands of Test cricket on the fast bowler. However, there has been no official confirmation that the change was made because of an injury or fitness concern.

Meanwhile, Bumrah continued to lead India's pace attack in Christchurch as Shubman Gill's side looked to take a first-innings advantage. The Indian speedster bowled probing spells but was unable to find an early breakthrough, while KL Rahul's dropped catch off Akash Deep also denied India an opportunity to dismiss Tom Latham.

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