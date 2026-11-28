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Packaged drinking water manufacturer Bisleri International is facing fresh regulatory action after samples collected from its facilities in West Bengal reportedly failed laboratory quality assessments.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has granted sanction for prosecution proceedings against the company over alleged violations of food safety standards, PTI reported, citing sources.

The development follows similar regulatory action involving samples collected from Bisleri's manufacturing facility in Goa.

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Samples Fail Quality Tests

According to sources cited by PTI, laboratory examinations of samples collected in West Bengal revealed the presence of coliform bacteria. Such bacteria can enter water supplies through sewage contamination, pipeline leakages and compromised water infrastructure.

Both the primary and referral laboratories reportedly confirmed the findings, prompting the food regulator to prohibit the sale of a specific batch of the product.

In a separate case involving Bisleri's Goa facility, FSSAI found that a water sample failed to meet permissible bromate limits and classified it as unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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Bisleri subsequently challenged the initial laboratory findings, resulting in the sample being forwarded to a referral food laboratory for further examination.

The second laboratory also declared the sample unsafe after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), prompting the regulator to pursue legal action under the food safety legislation.

Bisleri Responds As FSSAI Intensifies Nationwide Water Quality Surveillance

Responding to the regulatory developments on Monday, Bisleri International maintained that its packaged drinking water products were safe for consumption.

The company expressed its willingness to cooperate with FSSAI and address the concerns identified by the regulator.

Meanwhile, the food safety authority has stepped up surveillance of packaged drinking water and mineral water manufacturers across India.

FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani recently said the regulator was undertaking a nationwide sample collection exercise to assess the quality of products manufactured by companies operating in the sector.

Laboratory examinations of the collected samples are expected to be completed within one to two months.

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