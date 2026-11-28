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India's largest airline, IndiGo, resumed select flight services to and from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah and Madinah on Friday following an assessment of regional security conditions and operational requirements.

However, the carrier has extended the suspension of flights connecting Riyadh and Dammam until Dec 7, 2026, inclusive, amid continuing tensions in the region.

The airline announced the revised flight schedule through a travel advisory posted on social media platform X.

IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory For Saudi Arabia-Bound Passengers

IndiGo said it was informing passengers affected by flight cancellations through their registered contact details.

The airline advised travellers to verify their flight status through its official website or mobile application before leaving for the airport to avoid inconvenience.

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The Indian Embassy in Riyadh also shared the carrier's updated travel advisory, confirming the partial restoration of services to Saudi Arabia and the continued suspension of operations to the Saudi capital and Dammam.

Regional Tensions Escalate Following Houthi Attack On Saudi Oil Refinery

The revised flight operations come against the backdrop of heightened regional security concerns following a Houthi attack on an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia's Jazan region on Thursday, which killed one person.

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The incident drew widespread condemnation from regional organisations and neighbouring countries.

According to Al Jazeera, the Arab League condemned the attack, describing strikes against Saudi oil facilities and critical economic infrastructure as violations of the kingdom's sovereignty.

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi characterised the incident as a dangerous escalation and reaffirmed the member states' solidarity with Saudi Arabia in addressing threats to its security and sovereignty.

Qatar also condemned the attack, describing it as an act of aggression and a violation of international law.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry conveyed condolences to the victim's family and expressed support for legitimate measures undertaken by Saudi Arabia to protect its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity and national interests.

The ministry further emphasised that Saudi Arabia's security remained integral to Qatar's national security and the GCC's collective security framework.

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