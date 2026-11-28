Supriya Sule's Union Cabinet Berth, 2 Maharashtra Portfolios? NCP(SP)'s Demands Emerge In Exchange For Delimitation Bill Support: Report | X/Maharashtra Congress

Mumbai: The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) is reportedly negotiating for cabinet positions at both the Centre and in Maharashtra in exchange for backing the proposed delimitation bill and potentially moving away from the Congress-led INDIA bloc towards the BJP-led NDA. The negotiations are reportedly taking place ahead of the special session of Parliament, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to meet from November 30 and the Rajya Sabha from December 2.

According to a report by NDTV citing party sources, at the centre of the negotiations is a demand for a Union Cabinet berth for Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, Pawar's daughter and the party's working president. Sule has been among the prominent INDIA bloc leaders participating in protests over alleged electoral irregularities. However, she has also voiced support for the proposed delimitation exercise in recent days, adding to speculation about the NCP(SP)'s possible political realignment.

Demand For Ministerial Berths In Maharashtra

The party is also reportedly seeking two cabinet portfolios in the Maharashtra government led by the BJP, where the Ajit Pawar-led NCP is already a constituent. NCP(SP) leader Jayant Patil is being discussed for the Finance portfolio, while senior leader Jitendra Awhad is among those tipped for another ministerial position.

The party is also said to be seeking two Minister of State positions to accommodate other senior legislators. However, these reported negotiations have not been formally confirmed by the NCP(SP) leadership.

Speculation that Sharad Pawar was seeking the Maharashtra Chief Minister's post for Sule has been dismissed by the MP herself. Sule reportedly described the claims as baseless, pointing out that her party has only 10 MLAs in the state Assembly.

The NCP(SP) has eight Lok Sabha MPs, whose support could be important if the government seeks to secure numbers for the proposed legislation. The bill is linked to the implementation of the 33 per cent women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, which Parliament approved in 2023 subject to a future delimitation exercise.

Pawar's Reported Outreach To Congress

According to the report, a section within the NCP(SP) believes that the power-sharing arrangement should be settled before the party formally commits its support to the bill. A senior party leader reportedly told the channel that negotiations are underway to finalise the terms ahead of the parliamentary proceedings.

Sources cited in the report also claimed that Sharad Pawar, who has been facing health-related concerns, contacted Congress leaders over the phone to explain his party's political compulsions. He reportedly conveyed that supporting delimitation was necessary to prevent a split within the NCP(SP).

Party leaders have also made public remarks favouring constituency reorganisation. Jitendra Awhad said Pawar had earlier told him during an informal conversation that delimitation was necessary. Sule has similarly argued that increasing the number of seats by 50 per cent would address concerns about states losing their proportionate representation.

Citing her father's health, Sule has said she would travel directly to Delhi on Monday for the parliamentary session. She is therefore expected to miss the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for Saturday. No NCP(SP) MP would reportedly attend the meeting, although a non-parliamentary representative could be sent.

Maharashtra Congress Questions Pawar's Possible Shift

The Maharashtra Congress has reacted sharply to the reports. In a post on X, the party recalled how Congress leaders had supported Sharad Pawar's Rajya Sabha candidature earlier this year despite the NCP(SP) having only 10 MLAs in the state Assembly.

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The post, written in Marathi, said that Pawar needed 36 votes to secure election to the Rajya Sabha, while the NCP(SP) had only 10 MLAs. It added that Congress had 16 MLAs and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) had 20.

According to the Congress, Sule had approached Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge seeking support for her father's candidature, and both leaders had agreed without hesitation. The party ended its post with a pointed question: “And now what?”

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