NCP (SP) Leaders Express Differing Views On Delimitation Bill, Awhad Says Sharad Pawar Has Decided To Support It | ANI

Mumbai: Conflicting signals have emerged from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) over its position on the proposed delimitation legislation, with senior leader Jitendra Awhad claiming that the party has decided to support the exercise, while its Lok Sabha whip Amol Kolhe maintained that a final stand would be taken only after examining the draft bill.

Awhad And Kolhe Express Differing Views

Awhad on Friday said Sharad Pawar's decision would be binding on all party leaders and MPs, adding that the NCP (SP) chief considers delimitation a constitutional exercise that must eventually be undertaken. He said the party's MPs would scrutinise the legislation and act according to the decision taken by working president Supriya Sule.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On his discussion with Sharad Pawar, NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad says, "The discussion wasn't about our party's official stance. The general point being made was that the delimitation process is a constitutional requirement... A decision has been made to support the delimitation process, and we will indeed support it. We will support the delimitation." — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2026

However, Kolhe, the Shirur MP, distanced himself from Awhad's assertion, saying the party's position had already been clarified by Sule. "We have to first study the draft of the bill, only then can any decision be taken," he said. Kolhe has issued a whip directing all eight NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MPs to remain present during the special parliamentary sitting beginning Monday.

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Uncertainty Over Party’s Delimitation Stand

The differing statements come amid speculation over the NCP (SP)'s possible support to the government's delimitation proposal. Earlier, Sule had also declined to spell out the party's position, saying it could not be decided without examining the legislation.

VIDEO | Mumbai: NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on the special Parliament session and the proposed delimitation bill, says, "I am not aware of the details. The session has been announced, but I do not have the agenda. Our party is a very disciplined party, and the whip is issued by our senior leader Amol Kolhe when the dates are announced. I have not seen the bill yet, so how can I state the party's position on it? I do not know anything about this matter...We are not a faction; we are a party."(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2026

The Union Cabinet has cleared fresh delimitation-linked legislation aimed at implementing women's reservation through a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across states. The government is expected to introduce the bill during the special session of Parliament.

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