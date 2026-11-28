Vishal Aditya Singh Lashes Out Over Viral Videos From Bihar MLA Anant Singh's Daughter's Wedding | Instagram

TV actor and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant, who comes from Bihar has reacted strongly to the chaos at the wedding celebrations of Mokama MLA Anant Singh's daughter, Shivangi Singh in Bihar, which has sparked controversy on social media. The actor criticised the behaviour of guests at the grand feast and expressed disappointment over how the incident was bringing disrepute to Bihar.

Vishal Aditya Singh Slams Guests Scrambling For Food At Anant Singh's Daughter's Wedding

The wedding was billed as one of Bihar’s grandest celebrations, with arrangements reportedly made to serve food to nearly four to five lakh people, with a spread featuring more than 150 dishes. However, visuals emerging from the event showed an overwhelming crowd, with guests jostling at food counters and struggling to get their hands on food.

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Several videos circulating online showed plates being thrown into the air, people grabbing food from the ground, scooping it directly from giant cooking vessels and even using cardboard pieces as plates. In some clips, lathis were reportedly used to control the crowd.

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Vishal Aditya Singh Questions Civic Sense Of Guests

Reacting to the viral videos, Vishal questioned the guests' lack of civic sense and self-respect. Taking a dig at their behaviour, he said, "Hum log nahi sudarenge. Kaha sudarenge, agar sudhar jayenge toh yeh sab karega kaun? Aur aisa kaunsa khana mil raha tha, bhai? Aisa kaunsa rasgulla, dal chawal? It's not as if someone came from London or France. It's not as if someone came from another universe. Common sense bhi hona chahiye."

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'Kutte Ki Tarah Road Pe Khade The...'

Vishal also pointed out that the people seen in the viral videos were unlikely to be facing a shortage of food at home. Referring to the guests' behaviour, he said, "Izzat hi nahi hai, khana uda rahe hain hum log. Rasgulla aisa le rahe hain jaise rasgulla khaya hi nahi hai. I am saying this with confidence, those people whose videos you are watching, they will have a place to eat at home."

Vishal further questioned what people had actually gone to see at the wedding, saying, “Kya dekhne gaye the wahan? Kya mila? Shaadi dekhi kisi ne? Kaise celebrate hui, kya hua? Nahi na? Kutte ki tarah road pe khade the sab."

Urges People To Speak Up Against Such Incidents

He also urged people to openly support Bihar while speaking up against incidents that bring disrepute to the state. Concluding his reaction, Vishal appealed to people to exercise their voting rights responsibly, have faith in the law and discourage such behaviour whenever they witness it.

He ended his message by saying, "Very bad. Jai Bihar."

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