'Try My Best To Find Psychiatrist For You': Asim Riaz SLAMS Vishal Aditya Singh, Takes Dig At His Frying Pan Incident With Madhurima Tuli

Asim Riaz Hits Back At Vishal Aditya Singh Over Himanshi Khurana Conversion Row | Photo Via Instagram

Rapper and reality show personality Asim Riaz has lashed out at Vishal Aditya Singh over his recent remarks on Himanshi Khurana’s conversion claims. Both Asim and Vishal were contestants on Bigg Boss 13. Reacting to Vishal’s comments, Asim took a dig at his infamous frying pan incident with his former girlfriend Madhurima Tuli, which unfolded during their stint on Bigg Boss 13.

Asim Riaz Lashes Out At Vishal Aditya Singh

Taking to social media, Asim wrote on X, "Vishal, getting beaten with a pan on national TV by your ex GF left some permanent damage. Stop chanting my name everywhere. If you need my attention, DM me instead of being a ScumBAG on podcasts and in the media. Don’t worry, I’ll try my best to find a psychiatrist for you."

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What Did Vishal Aditya Singh Say?

Asim’s reaction came after Vishal spoke about Himanshi Khurana's conversion claims during her relationship with Asim and the circumstances surrounding their reported separation. Vishal said he did not know the complete details of the matter and felt there could be more to the relationship than what had been discussed publicly.

He told Bollywood Bubble, “Mujhe nahi pata yeh kis tarah se dekhna chahiye. Rishta mein aur bhi cheezein hongi, woh bhi bolega toh puri baat samjhegi."

Vishal further questioned why a decision was not taken earlier if the alleged conversion discussion happened at the beginning of the relationship, adding that a relationship lasting four years suggested there may have been other factors involved.

Vishal also said that he considers himself closer to Himanshi than Asim and would continue to maintain his equation with her. He further referred to Asim as "kutta" while explaining his stance.

Vishal Aditya Singh is yet to react to Asim Riaz’s remarks.