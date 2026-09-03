'Keep Calm Aur Bolo Jai Shree Ram': Vishal Aditya Singh SLAMS Asim Riaz Amid Himanshi Khurana's Islam Conversion Row

The online feud between Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh continues to intensify. The rapper and actor have been taking digs at each other on social media following Vishal's recent comments about Himanshi Khurana 's claims regarding conversion during her relationship with Asim.

The latest exchange began after Asim reacted to Vishal's remarks and took a dig at his former Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant's infamous frying pan incident involving his then-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli.

Vishal has now responded to Asim's comments. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (September 3), he wrote, "Ex Bigg Boss contestant...bas yahi hai aapki pehchan aur yahi reh jaayenge aap. Toh Asim bhai please keep calm aur bolo Jai Shree Ram."

He further took a jibe at Asim, making a remark about his mental health and career. He added, "Psychiatrist ka number yaad se send kar diyo. Main tujhe Suresh Wadkar music school ka number send karta hu aur ek gym ka coupon bhi uske saath. Bhai (injection emoji) isse sirf body banti hai. Dimag ke liye bhi kuch dekho. Art (rap) = 0% Bakwas ka talent = 100%."

Asim Takes Dig At Vishal's Pan Incident

Vishal's comments came in response to Asim's post on X on Wednesday. Asim referred to the incident involving Vishal and Madhurima Tuli, which took place during their stint on Bigg Boss 13.

Asim wrote, "Vishal, getting beaten with a pan on national TV by your ex GF left some permanent damage. Stop chanting my name everywhere. If you need my attention, DM me instead of being a ScumBAG on podcasts and in the media. Don’t worry, I’ll try my best to find a psychiatrist for you."

Vishal, getting beaten with a pan on national TV by your ex GF left some permanent damage.



Stop chanting my name everywhere. If you need my attention, DM me instead of being a ScumBAG on podcasts and in the media.



Don’t worry, I’ll try my best to find a psychiatrist for you. — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) September 2, 2026

What Did Vishal Say About Himanshi?

During an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Vishal discussed Himanshi's claims about conversion and the circumstances surrounding their separation.

Vishal clarified that he did not know all the details of what happened between the former couple and suggested that there could have been more to their relationship than what has been discussed publicly.

Vishal also questioned why the couple did not end their relationship earlier if the alleged conversion discussion had taken place at the beginning. He pointed out that their relationship lasted for around four years, suggesting that other factors could have played a role in their eventual separation.

The actor further said that he shares a closer bond with Himanshi and intends to maintain his equation with her. While explaining his position, Vishal also referred to Asim as "kutta".

Asim and Himanshi, who met during their stint on Bigg Boss 13, were in a relationship for several years before announcing their separation in 2023.