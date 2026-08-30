Asim Riaz Issues Legal Notice To Bhavya Singh After She Alleges He Physically Abused Ex-Girlfriend Himanshi Khurana At Hotel

Asim Riaz Gives Bhavya Singh 72 Hours Over Alleged Defamation | Photo Via Instagram

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and rapper Asim Riaz has issued a legal notice to social media influencer and former Splitsvilla contestant Bhavya Singh following remarks she made about him and his past relationship with actress-singer Himanshi Khurana.

Asim Riaz Sends Legal Notice To Bhavya Singh

According to News18, Asim’s legal team has issued a formal cease-and-desist notice, warning against statements that they believe could be defamatory or legally actionable.

Advocate Suhail Shariff, Partner at Falcon Legal, said, "Our client will not permit any defamatory or legally actionable statements against him. A formal cease-and-desist notice has been issued, and appropriate legal action shall follow in case of non-compliance."

Asim Riaz Gives Bhavya Singh 72 Hours Over Alleged Defamation

The recipients have reportedly been given 72 hours to comply with the notice. The report further stated that if they fail to do so, Asim's legal team has warned that legal proceedings may be initiated before the competent courts and authorities. Asim has also reserved all rights, claims and legal remedies available to him under the law.

What Did Bhavya Singh Say About Asim Riaz?

Bhavya Singh made the remarks during her appearance on Baketi Unlimited, where she spoke about the fallout involving Paras Chhabra, Asim and Himanshi Khurana.

During the conversation, Bhavya claimed that Asim should be careful about provoking Himanshi, alleging that she possesses strong video evidence against him. She further claimed that the alleged footage, if made public, could put Asim in a difficult position.

When asked about the nature of the alleged video evidence, Bhavya made a serious claim, saying, "It is some CCTV footage from a hotel where Asim is seen pushing her inside and slapping her...."

I genuinely don’t understand one think if there really is CCTV footage supporting these allegations, then why hasn’t Himanshi spoken about it publicly or shared the footage herself? Instead, these claims are being discussed on a random podcast years after their breakup, which… pic.twitter.com/CFkNi06Fb4 — 𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐘 (@Manny_Editzzz) August 29, 2026

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, who met on Bigg Boss 13, were recently embroiled in a feud following her remarks about her conversion, which Asim later denied.

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Himanshi subsequently clarified that she has “always been respectful and mindful” while sharing her personal journey publicly, adding that she never used it as an excuse to disrespect or target anyone and never claimed that there was any “forceful conversion."

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The couple announced their separation after nearly four years together, citing their different religious beliefs as one of the reasons behind their decision to part ways.