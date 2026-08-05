FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Multiple Explosions Rocks Dubai, Repo Rate At 5.25%';Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

1. Multiple Explosions Rock Dubai's Jebel Ali Industrial Area, Massive Fire Erupts Near Strategic Port Amid Heightened Gulf Tensions | Video

Multiple explosions and a major fire were reported near Dubai's Jebel Ali industrial area, with at least seven blasts heard in 20 minutes. Thick smoke was seen rising near Jebel Ali Port, while UAE authorities reportedly detained two people for filming the incident. The developments come amid renewed US-Iran diplomacy over reopening the Strait of Hormuz and easing regional tensions (Read more...)

2. MPC Keeps Policy Rates Unchanged At 5.25%, Raises FY27 GDP Forecast To 6.7%

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent amid the renewed West Asia crisis and rising inflation pressure (Read more...)

Reserve Bank of India | File Photo

3. Maharashtra Electoral Roll Revision Schedule Revised: Draft Voter List On August 24, Final Roll On October 27

The Election Commission has revised the schedule for Maharashtra's SIR 2026 voter verification exercise. Door-to-door verification will continue until August 17, the draft electoral roll will be published on August 24, and the final electoral roll will now be released on October 27 after claims are addressed. (Read more...)

4. Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Turbulence: Passenger Alleges Crew Asked Flyers Not To Post Videos, Claims Emergency Response Delayed At Airport

An Air India passenger aboard Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to New Delhi alleged that cabin crew asked travellers not to post videos of severe turbulence on social media, saying it could harm the airline's reputation. She also claimed injured passengers received delayed medical assistance after landing in Delhi. Air India has not responded to the allegations. (Read more...)

5. Punjab Police Nabs 9 In ISI Terror Module Bust; Jantar Mantar Was Target - VIDEO

Punjab Police arrested nine accused, including four juveniles, after busting two alleged ISI-backed cross-border terror modules. DGP Gaurav Yadav said the suspects were allegedly recruited for terror activities, including a planned attack at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Police recovered pistols, petrol bombs and live cartridges (Read more...)

6. Barely Four Months After ₹2.4 Crore Makeover, BMC Floats Fresh ₹2.9 Crore Tender For Mumbai Mayor's Official Residence

Barely four months after spending Rs 2.4 crore on renovating Mumbai Mayor's official residence in Byculla, the BMC has floated a fresh Rs 2.9-crore tender, taking the total renovation cost beyond Rs 5.3 crore. The project includes noise barriers, a container conference hall, drainage upgrades, staff quarters and utility works, while officials say heritage norms will be maintained. Read more...)

Barely Four Months After ₹2.4 Crore Makeover, BMC Floats Fresh ₹2.9 Crore Tender For Mumbai Mayor's Official Residence | X

7. Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Official Teaser Video Released Ahead Of August 12 Launch: Here's What To Expect

Google has released the first official video teaser for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, confirming design details ahead of its August 12 launch at the Made by Google event (Read more...)

8. 'In The 1,317 Days Since...': Iceland Cricket Roasts Babar Azam With Hilarious Volcano Comparison As His Test Century Drought Continues

Pakistan captain Babar Azam became the target of Iceland Cricket's trademark humor after his 88-run knock against the West Indies ended his hopes of ending a lengthy Test century drought. The X account joked that Iceland had witnessed nine volcanic eruptions in the 1,317 days since Babar's last Test hundred. The post quickly went viral among cricket fans. (Read more...)

9. 'Vada Pav Wins': Mumbai & Jaipur Ranked Over Delhi In Best Cities For Street Food 2026 List; Internet Divided

Mumbai has been ranked ahead of Delhi in the World's Best Street Food Cities 2026 list, with its iconic vada pav earning global recognition. Jaipur also secured a higher spot than the national capital, sparking heated debates online. While food lovers celebrated Mumbai's victory, many questioned Delhi's lower ranking in the prestigious global list. (Read more...)

'Vada Pav Wins': Mumbai & Jaipur Ranked Over Delhi In Best Cities For Street Food 2026 List; Internet Divided |

10. 'Chup Rehna Best Hai Behen': Neha Bhasin Criticises Bhumi Pednekkar Over NEET Protest Remarks, Questions Silence On Police Action

Singer Neha Bhasin criticised Bhumi Pednekkar over her comments on the language used during the NEET-UG 2026 protests. While Bhumi urged protesters to avoid abusive language, Neha questioned why she did not speak about the alleged police action against protesters (Read more...)