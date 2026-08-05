Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Turbulence: Passenger Alleges Crew Asked Flyers Not To Post Videos, Claims Emergency Response Delayed At Airport |

A passenger aboard Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to New Delhi, which encountered severe turbulence on Tuesday, has alleged that cabin crew asked passengers not to post videos of the incident on social media, claiming it could damage the airline's reputation. The passenger also questioned the airline's handling of the emergency, alleging that injured passengers were not provided timely medical assistance after landing in Delhi.

The allegations were made by passenger Shilpi Jain, who shared a video on social media recounting her experience onboard the flight. According to Jain, she was seated in 23F when the aircraft encountered severe clear-air turbulence during cruise.

Passenger Recounts Ordeal

In the video, Jain claimed the aircraft suddenly dropped around 300 feet, throwing passengers and crew into the air and causing injuries to several people. "Passengers around me were flung upwards and suffered injuries. Some people were thrown towards the back and sides of the aircraft," she said.

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While appreciating the cabin crew for assisting passengers during the ordeal, Jain alleged that they later requested passengers not to upload videos of the incident on social media because it could affect Air India's reputation.

She also criticised the airline's decision not to make an emergency landing in Lucknow, alleging that despite several passengers being injured, the flight continued to Delhi after the crew informed passengers that better medical facilities were available there.

Questions Over Post-Landing Response

According to Jain, medical assistance was not immediately available even after the aircraft landed in Delhi. She alleged that injured passengers waited for several minutes before receiving treatment and claimed that stretchers were unavailable, with some injured passengers being taken away in wheelchairs. She also alleged that even drinking water was not readily provided upon arrival.

The incident occurred after Air India flight AI2379 encountered severe clear-air turbulence shortly after entering Indian airspace from the eastern coast. The aircraft reportedly experienced a sudden loss of altitude and intense turbulence lasting around two minutes, leaving more than a dozen passengers and crew members injured.

Around 10 passengers and one cabin crew member were admitted to hospital following the incident. The turbulence also caused damage to the aircraft's cabin ceiling. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an internal investigation into the incident. Air India has not publicly responded to the specific allegations made by the passenger regarding the crew's comments or the post-landing medical response.