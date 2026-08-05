'In The 1,317 Days Since...': Iceland Cricket Roasts Babar Azam With Hilarious Volcano Comparison As His Test Century Drought Continues

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Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam's prolonged wait for a century in the longest format has once again become the subject of social media banter, with the popular Iceland Cricket X account delivering another trademark sarcastic jibe after his latest dismissal against the West Indies.

Following Babar's dismissal for 88 in the second Test against the West Indies, Iceland Cricket posted on X: "Fun fact: In the 1,317 days since Babar Azam last scored a Test century, we have had 9 volcanic eruptions in Iceland." The post quickly went viral, with thousands of cricket fans reacting to the humorous comparison between Iceland's volcanic activity and Babar's ongoing century drought.

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Babar looked set to end his barren run after producing one of his best Test knocks in recent years. However, heartbreak struck when he was dismissed for 88, falling just 12 runs short of what would have been his first Test hundred since December 2022. The missed opportunity extended his frustrating streak without a three-figure score in red-ball cricket.

Iceland Cricket has built a reputation for its witty and often ruthless posts about international cricket, with Babar frequently becoming the target of its jokes during lean patches. This is not the first time the account has poked fun at the Pakistan batting star, having previously mocked his batting average and poor run of form on multiple occasions.

Despite the social media trolling, Babar's 88 was one of the brighter performances for Pakistan in the Test. However, his inability to convert a promising innings into a century ensured that discussions after the match revolved as much around his prolonged drought as his batting, with Iceland Cricket's viral post adding another memorable chapter to the ongoing online conversation.