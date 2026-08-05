Maharashtra Electoral Roll Revision Schedule Revised: Draft Voter List On August 24, Final Roll On October 27

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Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 programme for the special summary revision of the electoral rolls in Maharashtra. The updated timeline extends the house-to-house verification process and revises the dates for the publication of the draft and final electoral rolls.

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Details On Revised Schedule

As per the revised schedule posted on X by the BMC, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door verification from June 30 to August 17, 2026. During the same period, the rationalisation and restructuring of polling stations will also be completed.

The draft electoral roll will now be published on August 24, 2026. Following its publication, voters will be able to file claims and objections from August 24 to September 23, 2026. The Election Commission will simultaneously hear and dispose of these claims and objections between August 24 and October 22, 2026. After completing the verification and grievance redressal process, the final electoral roll will be published on October 27, 2026, the Election Commission said.

What Is SIR?

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 is a nationwide voter verification exercise aimed at updating and cleaning electoral rolls through extensive door-to-door verification. The exercise seeks to improve the accuracy of voter lists ahead of upcoming elections.

The programme is designed to remove duplicate entries, delete the names of deceased, permanently shifted and ineligible voters, while ensuring that all eligible citizens, including those turning 18 years of age by October 1, 2026, are enrolled.

As part of the exercise, the ECI is also identifying voters under the ASDDO categories, Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Unmapped. Before classifying a voter under these categories, Booth Level Officers are required to make at least three visits if the individual is not found during the initial verification.

The revision of the schedule comes as the intensive house-to-house verification drive continues across several states, with the Election Commission extending timelines to facilitate more comprehensive voter verification and ensure maximum enrolment of eligible electors.

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