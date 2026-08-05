'Vada Pav Wins': Mumbai & Jaipur Ranked Over Delhi In Best Cities For Street Food 2026 List; Internet Divided |

Street food lovers across India are debating once again after the latest Top 20 Best Cities for Street Food 2026 rankings placed Mumbai ahead of New Delhi, reigniting the never-ending battle over which city truly serves the country's best roadside delicacies.

While Ho Chi Minh City claimed the No. 1 spot globally, followed by Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta, three Indian cities also found a place in the prestigious list—Mumbai at No. 10, Jaipur at No. 15, and New Delhi at No. 19.

The rankings quickly became a talking point on social media, with food enthusiasts split over Mumbai's higher position. Many celebrated the city's recognition, claiming its diverse and accessible street food culture deserved global appreciation. Others questioned the rankings, arguing that Delhi's legendary food lanes and rich culinary heritage should have placed it much higher.

Mumbai's strong showing is hardly surprising for locals. The city is synonymous with iconic street eats that define its everyday culture. From the humble yet beloved vada pav to pav bhaji, misal pav, an array of chaats, crispy snacks, sandwiches and affordable South Indian breakfast joints tucked into almost every neighbourhood, Mumbai offers an unmatched variety that caters to every palate and budget.

One of the biggest surprises on the list was Jaipur, which secured the 15th spot ahead of Delhi. The Rajasthan capital has steadily emerged as a popular culinary destination, with its mix of traditional Rajasthani delicacies, kachoris, sweets and evolving street food culture earning increasing attention from travellers.

Despite landing at No. 19, New Delhi remains one of India's most celebrated food capitals. However, many online discussions suggested that while the city continues to be famous for chole bhature, momos, kebabs, parathas and North Indian chaats, its street food landscape has become more familiar than surprising in recent years.