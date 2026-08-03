Mumbai Ganesh Aagman 2026: Celebrations Start In Parel As Popular Pandals Welcome Lord Ganesha; Several Idols To Travel To Gujarat |

Mumbai is once again preparing to welcome Lord Ganesha as the city's iconic Ganesh Aagman Sohlas have officially begun, marking the countdown to Ganesh Chaturthi 2026, which will be celebrated on September 14. More than a month before the festival, the streets of Mumbai, especially the culturally vibrant Lalbaug-Parel belt, have started coming alive with chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" as devotees gather to receive the first grand idols at their respective mandals.

Several of Mumbai's most popular Ganesh mandals have already commenced their traditional Aagman Sohlas, where beautifully crafted idols are ceremonially welcomed amid the beats of dhol-tasha & saffron flags.

Here are some of the grand Ganesh Aagman celebrations held across Mumbai on August 2, as the city officially steps into the festive season with devotion, music and unmatched enthusiasm.

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Interestingly, this year, several idols crafted in Mumbai are also expected to be transported to Gujarat, highlighting the city's enduring influence on Ganesh celebrations beyond Maharashtra.

Malhari Group, Surat:

Nashikcha Ganraj

Vishwaraja Utsav Mandal, Surat

Traditional Ganesh Aagman on Bullock Cart

Mahakal Sena Sarvajanik Yuvak Mandal, Gujarat

According to social media announcements by various mandals, Aagman processions are scheduled almost every weekend throughout August, gradually building excitement until the beginning of the 10-day festival.