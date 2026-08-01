PoP Ganesh Idols Likely To Stay This Year As Maharashtra Govt Backs Clay Idols Before Bombay HC: Report | File Photo

Mumbai: Ahead of the upcoming Ganeshotsav, the Maharashtra government is expected to tell the Bombay High Court that while it will actively promote eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, it will oppose an immediate ban on Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols for this year's festival.

Government's Proposed Stand

According to a Hindustan Times report quoting officials, the state's stand was finalised during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday ahead of the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a complete ban on PoP idols.

The PIL seeks strict implementation of the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) May 2020 guidelines, which discourage the use of PoP idols on the grounds that they do not dissolve easily and contribute to water pollution during idol immersion.

However, the Maharashtra government is expected to argue that the CPCB guidelines are advisory in nature and not legally binding. It will also inform the High Court that while it supports the Prime Minister's recent appeal encouraging devotees to purchase clay idols made by local artisans, an immediate prohibition on PoP idols would severely impact thousands of idol makers.

Concerns Over Immediate Ban

The government would point out that most PoP idols for this year's Ganesh festival, scheduled from September 14 to September 25, have already been manufactured, making a last-minute ban impractical and economically damaging for artisans.

The state will also highlight the measures taken over the past four years to reduce the environmental impact of Ganesh immersions. According to officials, nearly 98 per cent of PoP idols are now immersed in artificial ponds, majorly reducing pollution in natural water bodies.

The government is also expected to present details of its PoP recycling initiatives, awareness campaigns promoting eco-friendly celebrations, guidelines encouraging smaller idols, and the findings of an expert committee constituted to recommend additional environmental safeguards.

State Seeks Court's Permission

While assuring the court that it remains committed to strengthening environmental protection measures, the state will request permission to allow the manufacture and use of PoP Ganesh idols for this year's festival, citing the interests of local artisans, existing preparations, and the need to avoid disruption to one of Maharashtra's biggest cultural celebrations.

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