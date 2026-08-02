WATCH: Hardik Pandya Shaves His Head At Sacred Tirumala Temple & Offers His Hair As Symbol Of Surrendering; Spotted With Mahieka Sharma |

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya sought divine blessings at the revered Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala on Saturday, August 2, accompanied by his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. Videos of the couple visiting one of India's most sacred pilgrimage sites have gone viral on social media, drawing attention not only to their spiritual visit but also to Hardik's transformed appearance.

The couple opted for understated traditional attire for the temple visit. Hardik was seen dressed in an all-white outfit paired with an ivory pancha featuring a golden zari border, while Mahieka kept it elegant in a floral ethnic kurti with a white dupatta.

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However, it was Hardik's newly shaved head that became the highlight of the visit. The cricketer underwent the sacred tonsure (mundan) ritual at the temple, offering his hair to Lord Venkateswara. The act is considered a powerful expression of humility, devotion, and complete surrender before the deity.

At the Tirumala temple, the tradition of donating one's hair carries profound spiritual significance. Every year, millions of devotees voluntarily shave their heads as an offering, symbolising the renunciation of ego, pride, and worldly attachments. Many pilgrims perform the ritual to express gratitude for blessings received or in fulfilment of a vow after their prayers have been answered.

Hardik's visit reflects this centuries-old tradition, with the cricketer joining countless devotees in seeking blessings through one of Hinduism's most revered acts of faith. Videos from the temple premises continue to circulate online, with many fans praising the couple's simple appearance and spiritual gesture.