Anant Ambani Shaves His Head At Tirupati Balaji Temple; Offers His Hair To Lord As Symbol Of Surrendering & Expressing Gratitude |

Anant Ambani recently visited the revered Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh, where he offered prayers and sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. The Reliance scion, often seen attending religious ceremonies with his family, was spotted embracing simplicity and devotion during his temple visit.

Dressed in a simple all-white traditional outfit paired with a white shawl featuring a golden zari border, Anant kept his appearance understated, reflecting the sanctity of the occasion. While his humble attire drew admiration, it was his clean-shaven head that caught the attention of devotees and social media users alike.

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As part of his visit, Anant is said to have offered his hair at the shrine, a sacred ritual observed by millions of devotees at the Tirupati Balaji Temple. The act of offering hair is regarded as a symbol of surrendering one's ego, expressing gratitude to Lord Venkateswara, and fulfilling personal vows. Pilgrims voluntarily offer their hair as an act of humility and devotion, believing it signifies complete faith in the deity.

Videos and photographs from the temple also showed Anant spending a few moments with the temple's sacred elephant. Known for his affection towards animals, he was seen interacting with the elephant with warmth and reverence, a gesture that resonated with many devotees and highlighted his compassionate side.

The ritual of tonsure, also known as mundan, holds deep spiritual significance at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. Every year, millions of pilgrims from across India and abroad shave their heads at the shrine as an offering to the deity. The practice symbolises letting go of pride and worldly attachments while expressing gratitude for blessings received or prayers answered.

Anant Ambani's visit reflected this long-standing tradition of faith and devotion. Despite belonging to one of India's wealthiest families, his simple appearance and participation in one of the temple's most sacred customs struck a chord with devotees.