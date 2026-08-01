'Cockroach Cafe' Opens In Bihar Amid Rise Of Cockroach Janta Party; Viral Visuals Spark Buzz Online |

The growing popularity of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) appears to be extending beyond protests and social media trends. In a surprising development, a café in Bihar's Nalanda district has gone viral for embracing the now widely recognised term. Reportedly located in Hilsa, the newly opened eatery has been named "Cockroach Cafe," and visuals of the establishment are generating widespread attention online.

Photos and videos circulating across social media show a spacious café with a prominent "Cockroach Cafe" signboard featuring a cockroach-themed logo at the entrance. Inside, groups of youngsters can be seen relaxing, chatting and enjoying refreshments, giving the venue a casual hangout vibe.

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According to posts shared online, the establishment primarily serves as a chai café, attracting visitors looking for an affordable place to spend time with friends. While the café's owners have not publicly explained the inspiration behind the name, many social media users have linked it to the recent surge in popularity of the term "cockroach" among young people.

Over the past few weeks, the word 'cockroach' has gained significant visibility following the rise of the Cockroach Janta Party, which has become a major talking point both on the streets and across digital platforms.

What initially began as a political identity has gradually evolved into an internet phenomenon, with many youngsters proudly embracing the label through memes, merchandise and viral content.