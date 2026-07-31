August 2026 Dry Days: Alcohol Sales To Remain Restricted On Independence Day & Eid-e-Milad; Check Complete List |

If you're planning a house party, weekend get-together or celebration this August, it may be worth checking the month's dry day calendar before purchasing alcoholic beverages. Compared to several other months that feature multiple liquor restrictions, August 2026 is expected to have only two major dry days observed across many parts of India.

The first significant dry day falls on Saturday, August 15, when the nation celebrates Independence Day. As is customary every year, the sale of alcoholic beverages will be prohibited across the country to mark the national holiday. While the restriction is widely observed, the exact implementation may differ depending on notifications issued by individual state governments and local excise departments.

The second dry day is scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad. Several states and Union Territories traditionally suspend the sale of liquor to observe the religious festival, though the final decision rests with local authorities.

August 2026 Dry Days

August 15 (Saturday): Independence Day

August 25 (Tuesday): Eid-e-Milad

On these dates, liquor shops, wine stores, bars, pubs, restaurants and other licensed establishments that serve or sell alcoholic beverages may remain closed. However, travellers and consumers are advised to check local government notifications, as regulations can vary from one state or city to another.

What Is A Dry Day?

A dry day is a government-declared day on which the sale of alcoholic beverages is prohibited. Such restrictions are typically enforced on national holidays, religious festivals, election days, and other occasions where authorities consider it appropriate to restrict alcohol sales for administrative, cultural, or law-and-order reasons.

With only two major dry days currently scheduled for August 2026, those planning celebrations can make arrangements in advance while staying informed about any additional state-specific notifications that may be announced closer to the dates.