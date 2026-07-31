Mumbai This Weekend: Friendship Day Bash, Shravan Bhajans, Marathon, Art Walk & More; Top Events To Attend |

Looking for exciting plans this weekend? From celebrating Friendship Day with interactive experiences to soaking in soulful Shravan bhajans, exploring Mumbai's iconic Art Deco heritage, or challenging yourself with a fitness marathon, the city has something for everyone. Here's a roundup of the best events happening across Mumbai on August 1 and 2, 2026.

Fit Mumbai Marathon

Kickstart your weekend on an energetic note by joining the Fit Mumbai Marathon, bringing together fitness enthusiasts for a run focused on health, endurance and an active lifestyle. Whether you're a seasoned runner or simply looking to stay active, this community event promises an inspiring morning.

When: August 2

Where: Godrej Mangroves Area

Friendship Day Celebration

Celebrate Friendship Day in a unique way at Flutter Friends, an interactive social event designed to help you meet new people and make meaningful connections. Guests will receive friendship bands to exchange with those who make their evening memorable. Those collecting the highest number of bands by the end of the night will win exciting surprise gifts.

When: August 2, 6:30 PM

Where: Butterfly High, Mumbai

Shravan Special Bhajan Jamming

Immerse yourself in the devotional spirit of Shravan as Gajendra Pratap Singh performs his popular Shiva bhajans live. Inspired by the divine aura of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, the evening promises soulful music, collective devotion and a spiritually uplifting experience.

When: August 1, 7:00 PM

Where: Rangasharda Auditorium

LEGENDS – A Musical Concert

Travel back to the golden era of Indian music with LEGENDS, a grand concert celebrating the timeless songs of Kishore Kumar, Manna Dey, Hemant Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. Expect an evening filled with nostalgia and evergreen melodies.

When: August 2, 6:30 PM

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall

Art Heritage Walk At Churchgate

Discover Mumbai's architectural treasures through the #ArtDekho Art Deco Walk, which explores the city's iconic Churchgate precinct. The guided heritage experience offers fascinating stories behind one of Mumbai's most celebrated architectural districts.

When: August 1, 5:00 PM

Where: Churchgate, Mumbai