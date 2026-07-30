Decoding Indian Hockey Team's Bold Saffron Jersey For Hockey World Cup 2026: Lord Vishnu's Sudarshan Chakra Takes Centre Stage; Divides Internet |

The Indian Hockey Team is all set to begin its campaign at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held across Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to August 30. Ahead of the prestigious tournament featuring the world's top 16 teams, Hockey India has unveiled the team's brand-new jersey, marking one of the biggest visual transformations in recent years.

Moving away from the iconic all-blue kit that has long been associated with Indian hockey, the national team will now take the field in a striking saffron jersey. Sharing the new design on social media, the team wrote, "Presenting the new India jersey! Every stitch tells a story. Every pattern, every colour carries India's pride. Our teams are ready to once again do the country proud at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026."

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The redesigned jersey is deeply rooted in Indian identity, with every element carrying symbolic significance. The dominant saffron colour represents courage, sacrifice and victory. Inspired by the Indian national flag and the rising sun, the shade also signifies hope and a new beginning as the team prepares for another global challenge.

Intricate Mandala-inspired patterns woven across the jersey pay tribute to India's rich artistic traditions and cultural heritage, blending modern sportswear with timeless Indian craftsmanship.

The deep navy blue detailing around the neckline and sleeves draws inspiration from the Ashoka Chakra, symbolising peace, progress and unwavering focus, qualities that define champions on the international stage.

At the centre of the jersey sits a bold graphic inspired by the Sudarshan Chakra, reimagined in a contemporary style. The motif reflects strength, unity, speed and momentum, representing the team's determination to move forward together.

Adding another patriotic touch, tricolour piping in saffron, white and green runs along the shoulders and sides, reinforcing the players' connection with the nation every time they step onto the field.

One of the most distinctive features of the kit is the word "भारत" (Bharat) written in an elegant Devanagari script, celebrating India's linguistic heritage while giving the jersey a uniquely Indian identity.

The jersey also proudly features the "Think India, Think Odisha" branding, acknowledging Odisha's long-standing support and investment in Indian hockey. Over the years, the state has emerged as one of the sport's biggest patrons, hosting major international tournaments and playing a significant role in the development of Indian hockey.