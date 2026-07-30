'Whether They Change Uniforms Or...': Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi On Hockey India's Saffron Jersey Row | Video

ANI/Hockey India/X

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday criticised Hockey India's decision to replace the national team's iconic blue jerseys with saffron, saying the move reflected a broader attempt to alter the country's identity. Her remarks came amid a growing political storm over the jersey change, which has already drawn criticism from former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha and several opposition leaders.

Speaking to reporters, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Whether they change uniforms or try to rewrite history through education policy, no matter what they do... You have seen what the youth of our country think about this. You heard what the young people gathered at Jantar Mantar were saying. This is the voice of the nation." She linked the jersey controversy with the ongoing political debate surrounding education policies and recent youth-led protests.

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The controversy erupted after Hockey India unveiled saffron as the primary colour for both the men's and women's national team jerseys ahead of the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium. The move marks a significant departure from the traditional blue kit that has represented Indian hockey for decades and has sparked intense debate across sporting and political circles.

Former India captain Viren Rasquinha had earlier described the decision as "embarrassing", arguing that blue has long been synonymous with Indian hockey and forms a key part of the team's identity on the global stage. His criticism quickly gained traction on social media, with many fans expressing concern over abandoning one of Indian sport's most recognisable symbols, while others supported the change.

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The jersey change has now evolved beyond a sporting discussion into a wider political issue, with opposition leaders questioning the rationale behind the decision and supporters defending it as a fresh identity for Indian hockey. As debate continues, Hockey India's new saffron kit remains at the centre of national attention ahead of the World Cup.