'What Is The Logic Of Orange?': Viren Rasquinha Criticises Team India's New Saffron-Coloured Hockey Jersey Ahead Of World Cup

Viren Rasquinha/Hockey India/X

Former India hockey captain and Olympian Viren Rasquinha has strongly criticised Hockey India's decision to replace the national team's iconic blue jersey with a saffron-coloured kit ahead of the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, calling the move "embarrassing." The change has sparked widespread debate among fans and former players, with many questioning the departure from a colour that has long symbolised Indian hockey.

Taking to social media, Rasquinha said the blue jersey has been an integral part of India's hockey identity for decades and represents the nation's sporting legacy. He expressed disappointment over the decision, arguing that replacing it with saffron undermines the tradition associated with the team. His remarks quickly gained traction online, with supporters divided over the federation's new design choice.

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Hockey India unveiled the new saffron jersey earlier this week as the men's and women's teams prepare for the World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands. According to the federation, the jersey is inspired by the Indian flag and the rising sun, symbolising courage, sacrifice, victory and new beginnings. The kit also features tricolour detailing and subtle blue accents while retaining the national emblem.

The controversy comes at a crucial time as India gears up for its World Cup campaign. While Hockey India has defended the redesign as a celebration of national pride, critics believe the traditional blue jersey should have remained the team's primary identity on the international stage.

The debate over the jersey has now extended beyond aesthetics, with discussions centring on heritage, symbolism and the balance between innovation and tradition in Indian sport. As the World Cup approaches, the spotlight remains not only on India's performance but also on the conversation surrounding its new colours.