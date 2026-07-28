Sitarist Rishab Sharma Visits Maharashtra's Ramtek Temple Days After Performing At Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Launch

Renowned Sitarist Rishab Sharma Visits Maharashtra's Ramtek Temple; Calls It 'A Place Where Mythology, History And Tradition Come Together' |

Renowned sitarist Rishab Sharma is currently on a spiritual journey across India, visiting sacred destinations closely associated with Hindu mythology and sharing his experiences with his followers. His first stop was Ramtek Temple in Nagpur, Maharashtra, a revered shrine believed to be one of the places where Lord Rama rested during his exile, making it an important pilgrimage site linked to the Ramayana.

Taking to social media, Sharma shared a video documenting his visit to the historic temple and penned an emotional note describing the profound spiritual significance of the place. "Ramtek is more than a temple. It is a place where mythology, history and tradition quietly come together," he wrote, reflecting on the serene atmosphere and timeless legacy of the shrine.

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According to Hindu tradition, Ramtek holds immense religious importance as it is believed that Lord Rama, along with Sita and Lakshmana, halted here during their years in exile. Over the centuries, the temple has become a cherished destination for devotees seeking blessings while retracing episodes from the epic Ramayana.

During his visit, Sharma also highlighted one of the temple's unique customs, the offering of Charanamrit, the sacred water distributed to devotees after worship. Sharing his thoughts on the ritual, he said, "One beautiful tradition here is receiving Charanamrit, the sacred water offered after worship, symbolising divine blessings, humility and spiritual purification."

Another experience that particularly fascinated the musician was the temple's Varaha Avatar sculpture of Lord Vishnu. Devotees traditionally pass beneath the sculpture through the space between its four legs, a ritual believed to symbolise spiritual cleansing and the seeking of forgiveness. Describing the practice with a touch of humour, Sharma called it a "fitness test" before explaining its deeper meaning.

"Another unforgettable experience is passing beneath the magnificent Varaha Avatar sculpture. Varaha, the boar incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is believed to have rescued Mother Earth from the cosmic ocean, symbolising protection, restoration and the victory of good over evil. As you pass beneath it, devotees pray for forgiveness for any wrongs committed knowingly or unknowingly," he shared.

The visit also held a special personal significance for Sharma. The acclaimed sitarist was recently announced as part of the music team for Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated film Ramayana. He also delivered a memorable live performance during the film's exclusive trailer launch in Delhi, where he performed a segment inspired by the epic.

Reflecting on the connection between his musical journey and his temple visit, Sharma wrote, "A special full-circle moment for us. After performing Ramarama at the recent Ramayana launch, visiting a place so deeply connected to Lord Rama's journey made the experience even more meaningful."