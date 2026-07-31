Not Mumbai, But These Goa & Bengaluru Bars Crack Asia's Best Bars 2026 List; Know Location, Timings & Best Time To Visit |

India has made a strong mark on the Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026 list, with three homegrown bars earning places among the continent's finest drinking destinations. While Hope & Sesame from Guangzhou, China, claimed the coveted No. 1 position this year, India's vibrant cocktail scene was represented by Boilermaker in Goa and Soka and Bar Spirit Forward in Bengaluru.

The annual rankings were largely dominated by bars from Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Vietnam, reaffirming Southeast Asia's growing influence on the global bar landscape. However, India's impressive presence highlights the country's rapidly evolving mixology culture and world-class hospitality.

No. 8 – Boilermaker, Goa

Breaking into the Top 10, Goa's Boilermaker secured an impressive eighth spot. Blending the charm of a beach shack, the energy of a dive bar, and the creativity of a craft beer destination, the venue perfectly captures Goa's laid-back yet lively spirit.

No. 18 – Soka, Bengaluru

At No. 18, Bengaluru's Soka continues to earn international recognition for its sophisticated atmosphere and innovative cocktail programme.

Featuring elegant interiors, moody lighting, and a striking communal table, Soka combines refined aesthetics with a vibrant social vibe. Among its signature creations is the Pi Pi Martini, crafted with Indian gin and jujube-pickled brine, alongside an inventive menu of small plates that complement its drinks.

No. 30 – Bar Spirit Forward, Bengaluru

Rounding off India's representation at No. 30 is Bar Spirit Forward, another Bengaluru favourite celebrated for its playful approach to classic cocktails.

Despite its dark wood interiors and old-world library-inspired décor, the bar delivers a lively and approachable experience. Its menu focuses on expertly executed classics, with The Old Cuban, a refreshing blend of rum, mint, citrus, and prosecco, standing out as one of its signature serves.

India's presence in the Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026 rankings reflects the country's growing reputation as a destination for exceptional cocktails, innovative bartending, and memorable hospitality. With Goa and Bengaluru leading the way, Indian bars continue to earn recognition on one of the continent's biggest stages.