Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Official Teaser Video Released Ahead Of August 12 Launch: Here's What To Expect

Google has released its first official video teaser for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, offering a brief but confirmatory look at the foldable ahead of its unveiling at the Made by Google event on August 12. The 15 second clip, titled "Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Open," was posted on Google's YouTube channel and follows a similar teaser released for the standard Pixel 11 Pro the previous week.

What does the teaser reveal?

The video shows the silhouette of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold along with a partial glimpse of its inner folding display, before cutting briefly to the rear camera module and fading to black. The clip does not go into specifications, but it offers a first official confirmation of the foldable's design language, which has been circulating through leaks for several months.

The teaser is built around the tagline "To switch phones, you have to be open to what's new. And to what opens," a play on the device's folding mechanism, continuing the "Ask more of your phone" theme used for the Pixel 11 Pro teaser. Green text used through the clip appears to correspond to a 'Pine' colourway that had surfaced in earlier leaks, alongside a black variant.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold:Design confirmed by leaked marketing images

The teaser largely corroborates marketing renders that were leaked earlier this month, attributed to tipster Evan Blass. Those images showed the phone's camera housing, back panel and metal frame in detail, along with a new Pixel Glow LED element positioned in the camera bump. The rear camera module appears to carry over a similar layout to last year's Pixel 10 Pro Fold, though with less excess metal around the lens cutouts, pointing to an iterative rather than a ground up redesign.

The function of the Pixel Glow LED has not been officially detailed by Google. Some industry sources have suggested it could work as a notification element built into the camera flash, a concept that draws comparison to Nothing's glyph lighting system on its own devices.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Expected specifications

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is widely expected to run on Google's in house Tensor G6 chipset, built on a 2 nanometre process, paired with the company's Titan M3 security chip and a MediaTek modem for 5G connectivity. Leaks point to an 8-inch internal OLED display and a roughly 6.4-inch external cover display, both expected to support 120Hz refresh rates, along with a triple rear camera system and dual 10-megapixel selfie cameras across the inner and outer screens.

The device is rumoured to measure around 10.1 millimetres thick and weigh close to 239 grams when folded, with a battery capacity of about 4,800mAh. The phone is expected to ship with Android 17 and Google's Gemini artificial intelligence features built in.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Pricing and availability

European pricing for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold has reportedly leaked through a French retailer, putting the device at 1,999 euros for the 256 gigabyte variant, EUR 2,129 for 512 GB, and EUR 2,389 for the 1TB option, a notable increase over the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which started at $1,799 at launch.

Google's online store currently displays a countdown timer pointing to August 12 at 7 a.m. Pacific time, 10 a.m. Eastern time and 2 p.m. GMT (7.30pm IST), when the Made by Google event is scheduled to take place in New York. Retailer Best Buy has put up a similar countdown on its own Pixel 11 series landing page, suggesting pre-orders could open ahead of the event itself. The Pixel Watch 5 is expected to be unveiled alongside the Pixel 11 lineup at the same event.