Barely Four Months After ₹2.4 Crore Makeover, BMC Floats Fresh ₹2.9 Crore Tender For Mumbai Mayor's Official Residence |

Mumbai: Barely four months after spending Rs 2.4 crore on renovating the Mumbai Mayor's official residence inside the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo in Byculla, the BMC has floated a fresh tender for another Rs 2.9-crore renovation. If awarded, the total cost of refurbishing the residence will exceed Rs 5.3 crore within just four months.

Former Mayor Kishori Pednekar said there was never any noise pollution issue during her stay at the official residence. She also questioned about setting up a temporary container-based structure outside the heritage bungalow. The proposed renovation includes installation of bio-absorbent noise barrier panels along E.S. Patanwala Road, a container-based conference hall with interiors and furniture, relaying of interlocking pavers, new sewer and stormwater drainage lines, utility infrastructure, water tanks, renovation of rooms for domestic and security staff, and mechanical and electrical works.

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The project is scheduled to be completed within three months, including the monsoon, with bidders required to inspect the site before submitting their proposals. A senior civic official said the renovation will adhere to heritage conservation norms to preserve the bungalow's structural integrity and original architecture. The project includes a temporary container-based conference hall on the lawns for the Mayor's meetings with party workers and visitors, along with drainage improvement works within the premises.

The nearly 6,000 sq ft heritage bungalow, built in 1931 with teak wood construction and a traditional tiled roof, recently underwent an extensive restoration featuring refurbished interiors and furniture, renovated bathrooms, a reconfigured ground floor with an additional bedroom, Italian marble flooring, a modernised kitchen, and heritage-style chandeliers, lighting and Venetian detailing to preserve its historic character while upgrading amenities. The official residence is currently occupied by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde of the BJP and her family.