'Chup Rehna Best Hai Behen': Neha Bhasin Criticises Bhumi Pednekkar Over NEET Protest Remarks, Questions Silence On Police Action

Singer Neha Bhasin has criticised actress Bhumi Pednekkar after the latter's comments on the language used by protesters during the CJP-led NEET-UG 2026 demonstrations sparked a debate online.

For those unversed, Bhumi Pednekkar recently shared an Instagram video condemning the abusive language allegedly directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protests. While many agreed with her appeal for respectful discourse, others questioned why she did not address the reported police action against protesters during the July 20 Sansad March.

Joining the conversation, Neha Bhasin expressed her disagreement in a strongly worded social media post.

On her Instagram story, Neha wrote, “I would have really respected our dear PM more if there was calling out of police for openly, inappropriately touching women during the protests as he is offended by the use of gaalis. He himself said these are kids. But the police is appointed to protect and abide by the law. So why is there no accountability there.”

Neha also took a dig at Bhumi's recent appearance on the reality show Lock Upp. She added, “Bhumi Pednekar Lock Upp pe bhi scripted thi aur protests ko lekar bhi. Gooda nahi hai toh chup rehna best hai behen.”

Bhumi appeared in last week's Judgment Day episode of Lock Upp alongside Huma Qureshi as Janta Ki Awaz. The reality show is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

What Bhumi Pednekar said

Bhumi had earlier urged young people to express their anger without using abusive language. Explaining her stance, she said, "Looking at the videos surfacing now, the kind of language being used, and the way the youth of our country are speaking — the youth of our country... this isn't how we talk, man. We are talking about someone who holds the highest office in the land today. And it’s not just about the office; would we ever speak like this to the elders in our own homes? Can we really resort to using abusive language?”

She further added, "Guys, this isn't our culture; it’s wrong, and this really bothered me — that’s why I wanted to come forward and address this: a country will only progress and move forward when, collectively and unitedly, we discuss our flaws as well as the good things. Our culture and value system form our backbone; we shouldn't stray from them, otherwise, we won't be able to communicate the right things in the right way, and they will never be implemented or lead to change."

Why Bhumi's remarks sparked controversy

Bhumi's comments came amid nationwide protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), thousands of students gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding reforms in the education system and the resignation of the Education Minister following multiple student suicides.

The movement later intensified, with protesters continuing to push for reforms even after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the post.

The demonstrations took a dramatic turn on July 20 when police allegedly used batons and tear gas to disperse protesters marching towards Parliament. Videos circulating on social media appeared to show plainclothes police personnel assaulting demonstrators. It was against this backdrop that Bhumi's remarks drew backlash, with many social media users questioning her silence on the alleged police action while condemning the protesters' language.