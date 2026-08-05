Punjab Police Nabs 9 In ISI Terror Module Bust; Jantar Mantar Was Target - VIDEO

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New Delhi: Punjab Police on Tuesday said that it has busted two ISI-backed cross-border terror modules and nabbed nine accused, including four juveniles, with arms and ammunition.

Police said the initial probe found that foreign-based ISI handlers of the accused were trying to recruit local youth for carrying out terror-related activities, including an attack at Delhi's Jantar Mantar during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led student protests.

"In a big breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted two ISI-backed cross-border terror modules, apprehended nine accused, including four juveniles, and recovered 3 illegal pistols, 4 petrol bottle bombs, and 9 live cartridges," Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

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The first module was caught from the Rajasansi area. It included Sukhman Singh and his three minor accomplices, according to the police. Police claimed that the module was tasked with carrying out an attack at Delhi's Jantar Mantar during the recent student protests led by CJP.

Alleged attack plot revealed

During questioning, Singh revealed that he was in touch with an ISI handler based in Pakistan and had been tasked with carrying out an attack at Jantar Mantar during the recent protest, police said.

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Sukhman, according to the police, also confessed that he had gone to the national capital with his associates but could not carry out the attack due to heavy security.

During interrogation, it was revealed that an accomplice from Uttar Pradesh was supposed to provide weapons and explosives to Sukhman and his associates for the Jantar Mantar attack, but the plan did not succeed due to the security arrangements, and they all returned to Punjab, police said.

The probe also revealed that the accused had been assigned the task of conducting a recce of police buildings and police personnel in Punjab.

Second module uncovered

The second module was busted during the probe into suspicious CCTV cameras installed near some railway tracks that were discovered last month.

The probe also uncovered that the footage from such cameras near railway tracks was allegedly being shared with foreign handlers, the DGP said.

Accused identified

Among those arrested are Vansh Kumar (19) and Anmol Singh alias Sahil (20) of Patti in Tarn Taran; Harman Singh alias Hammu (24), Sukhdev Singh (30), and Sukhman Singh (19) of Amritsar. The remaining four accused are juveniles, police said.