Hundreds Protest At Jantar Mantar, Demand Navi Mumbai Airport Be Named After D B Patil |

Hundreds of protesters from Maharashtra gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday to press for the naming of the Navi Mumbai International Airport after late social leader D. B. Patil, urging the Centre to approve a proposal that has been pending for nearly three years.

The Agri community planning a major protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on August 5.

Agitation Organised Under 27 Gaon Sarvapakshiya Sangharsh Samiti

The symbolic agitation, held under the banner of the 27 Gaon Sarvapakshiya Sangharsh Samiti, Kalyan-Dombivli, was led by MP Suresh (Balya Mama) Mhatre. Organisers said people from several parts of Maharashtra travelled to the national capital to participate in the protest under the slogan 'Divanchi Vari, Delhichya Dari'.

The protesters demanded that the Centre immediately clear the proposal to name the airport after D. B. Patil, stating that it would recognise his contribution to the rights of project-affected people and honour the struggles of the region's original inhabitants.

2022 Maharashtra Legislature Resolution Yet to Receive Approval

According to the organisers, the Maharashtra Legislature had unanimously passed a resolution in 2022 recommending that the Navi Mumbai International Airport be named after D. B. Patil and forwarded it to the Union government. They claimed that despite repeated follow-ups, the proposal has remained pending with the Centre.

The organisers said MP Suresh Mhatre has repeatedly raised the issue in Parliament and pursued it with the Central government. They also claimed the agitation has received support from leaders of various political parties, social organisations and community groups across Maharashtra.

Through the protest, the demonstrators urged the Union government to respect the sentiments of the people of Maharashtra and grant final approval to the airport naming proposal without further delay.

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