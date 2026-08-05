Marathi Abhyas Kendra Opposes SCERT’s ‘Learn Another Indian Language’ Initiative, Seeks Withdrawal | AI

Mumbai: The Marathi Abhyas Kendra has opposed the state education department’s proposed “Learn Another Indian Language” initiative under the Indian Languages Summer Camp, alleging that it would place an additional academic burden on students, teachers and schools.

Letter Submitted to SCERT With 15-Day Deadline

In a letter addressed to the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Pune, the organisation demanded that the initiative and the related instructions be withdrawn within 15 days.

The organisation said students have been directed to complete a 28-hour language-learning programme despite there being no specific demand for such an initiative. It argued that teachers are already burdened with several academic and non-academic responsibilities, and introducing another compulsory activity could affect their core teaching work.

Questions Need for Fourth Language in Schools

According to the Marathi Abhyas Kendra, students in Classes VI to VIII are already studying Marathi, Hindi and English. It questioned the need to make another Indian language compulsory in the name of promoting emotional integration and cultural unity. The organisation maintained that Marathi and English should be compulsory at the school level in Maharashtra, while any third or fourth language should remain optional.

The organisation also disputed the claim that learning additional Indian languages would improve employment opportunities across the country. It argued that Maharashtra witnesses significant migration for education and employment and said other states should also encourage the learning of Marathi.

Supports National Integration but Opposes Compulsion

While supporting efforts to promote national integration and mutual understanding, the Marathi Abhyas Kendra said these objectives should not be pursued by imposing an additional language on students. It stressed that Marathi should be taught compulsorily and effectively by trained teachers, while students and parents should be free to decide which additional languages are relevant to their educational or employment needs.

The organisation alleged that the initiative appeared to be an attempt to implement recommendations related to Hindi before the report of the Narendra Jadhav Committee had been made public. It warned that it would consider launching a democratic protest if the initiative was not withdrawn within the stipulated period.

The letter was signed by Dr Deepak Pawar, president of the Marathi Abhyas Kendra, and Anand Bhandare, the organisation’s working president.

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