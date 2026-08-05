MHT CET 3-Year LLB Admissions 2026: College Preference Filling Begins August 5 | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will begin the college preference-filling process for admission to the three-year LLB programme for the academic year 2026–27 on August 5. Candidates will be able to submit their college preferences through the option form until August 7.

First CAP Allotment to Be Announced on August 11

The CET Cell is scheduled to announce the first round of seat allotment on August 11. Candidates who are allotted seats will have to report to their respective colleges between August 12 and August 17 for document verification and confirmation of admission.

The centralised admission process for the three-year LLB course began with online registration on June 11. The registration deadline was extended twice, first until July 8 and subsequently from July 9 to July 13.

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Over 48,000 Candidates Feature in Admission Process

The final merit list for the programme was published on July 24. A total of 48,420 candidates registered for admission to the three-year law course this year.

Candidates have been advised to complete the option form within the stipulated period and carefully select their preferred colleges, as the choices submitted will be considered for the first round of seat allotment.

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