NCP To Hold Protest In Vashi Over Alleged Remarks Against Sunetra Pawar

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal (L) & Sunetra Ajit Pawar (R) |

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has announced a protest in Vashi on August 5, alleging that Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal made derogatory remarks against Sunetra Ajit Pawar, the party's national president.

NCP Condemns Alleged ‘Gungi Gudiya’ Remark

According to a statement issued by Bharat Jadhav, Navi Mumbai district president of the NCP, the protest has been organised to condemn Sapkal's alleged use of the term "Gungi Gudiya" while referring to Sunetra Pawar. The party claimed the remark was disrespectful not only to its leader but also to women across Maharashtra and had hurt the sentiments of lakhs of NCP workers.

The protest demonstration is scheduled to be held at Shivaji Chowk, Vashi, at 6 pm on August 5. Party office-bearers and workers have been asked to attend the agitation in large numbers.

The statement reflects the NCP's position and allegations. There was no immediate response from the Congress party to the claims.

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