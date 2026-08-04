Armed Man Goes On Vandalism Spree At Thane Hotel After ₹2,000 Dispute; Police Launch Hunt | AI

Thane: Panic gripped the bustling Railway Station Road in Thane on Tuesday morning after an individual armed with a sharp chopper barged into Cannon Hotel, issued death threats to the hotel manager, and went on a violent vandalism spree.

​According to preliminary reports, the altercation stemmed from a monetary dispute after hotel staff refused to comply with the suspect's demand for ₹2,000.

​Terrifying Sequence of Events

​Witnesses reported that following the verbal disagreement, the suspect returned to the establishment brandishing a heavy-duty meat chopper. Dropping all restraint, he charged into the hotel while shouting death threats targeted at a staff member, shouting, "Where is Rinku? I will cut him down and end him today!"

​The suspect then turned violent against the property, smashing glass panels, counters, and dining furniture. Panic ensued as patrons and staff rushed out of the premises to safety. Falling shards of heavy glass posed a severe threat to passersby and employees in the immediate vicinity, though no fatal injuries were reported.

​Hotel management estimates the total property damage at approximately ₹1.25 lakh.

​Police Action & Investigation

​Officers from the Thane Nagar Police Station arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the emergency call. A formal case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code/Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita regarding criminal intimidation, assault, and property damage.

​The investigation is currently being led by Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Sonali Dilip Ahire. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel and surrounding commercial outlets to track down and apprehend the suspect.

​Security Concerns

​The brazen daylight attack in a high-density zone like Station Road has reignited concerns among local business owners regarding public safety and police patrolling in major commercial hubs.

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