BJP Panvel To Organise ‘Maha Rozgar Melava 2026’ On August 8 To Connect Youth With Employers | AI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Panvel, will organise 'Maha Rozgar Melava 2026' on August 8 to connect job seekers with employment opportunities in leading companies and industries.

Opportunities Open for Candidates Across Educational Levels

The employment fair will be held at 9 am at Changu Kana Thakur College, Khanda Colony, and is aimed at providing jobs to candidates with qualifications ranging from Class 10 and Class 12 pass, ITI and diploma holders to graduates, postgraduates and skilled professionals.

According to the organisers, several reputed companies and industrial establishments will participate in the fair, offering candidates opportunities for direct recruitment, on-the-spot interviews, career guidance and networking with prospective employers.

Initiative Aims to Boost Employment Among Youth

The organisers said the initiative has been planned to help unemployed youth access employment opportunities across various sectors under the theme of providing a "golden opportunity" for job seekers.

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Interested candidates must register online by scanning the QR code provided in the event advertisement or by filling out the designated Google Form. For further information, applicants can contact the organisers at 7498074105.

The employment fair is being organised under the guidance of MLA Prashant Thakur, who has appealed to young job seekers to participate in large numbers and take advantage of the employment opportunities available through the initiative.

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