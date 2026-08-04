Maharashtra Approves SHG Policy To Manage Diet Services In Smaller Govt Hospitals | ANI

The Maharashtra Government has approved a new policy to entrust diet services in government hospitals with fewer than 200 beds to eligible women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs), a move aimed at improving the quality of patient nutrition while promoting women’s entrepreneurship and economic empowerment. The decision has been taken under the Public Health Department in line with the State’s Women’s Policy-2024.

Scheme to Benefit Patients and Women's Self-Help Groups

The policy seeks to ensure that indoor patients in district, sub-district and rural hospitals receive hygienic, nutritious and timely meals as an integral part of medical treatment. At the same time, it is expected to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for women’s SHGs operating under the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission (MSRLM).

Under the new framework, eligible SHGs will be selected through a transparent, performance-based evaluation system carrying 100 marks. The assessment will consider factors such as the group's performance, experience in food services and entrepreneurship, manpower and skills, financial capability and social credibility. Preference will be given to local SHGs functioning in the same taluka as the hospital to ensure efficient food delivery and administrative convenience.

Empanelment and Contract Renewal Criteria Defined

Only SHGs scoring 80 marks or above will qualify for empanelment, while groups securing 70 to 79 marks will be placed on a waiting list. Contracts will initially be awarded for one year, with the possibility of extension based on satisfactory performance. If a selected group fails to deliver services or declines the assignment, the next eligible group from the waiting list will be considered.

The government has also prescribed minimum eligibility conditions for participating SHGs. These include registration under MSRLM, at least two years of operational experience, an ‘A’ or ‘B’ grading, regular financial transactions, a minimum of ten members and prior experience in community kitchens, food processing or catering services.

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Government Fixes ₹191.40 Per Patient Daily Diet Cost

According to the approved financial norms, the estimated payment for diet services has been fixed at ₹191.40 per patient per day, excluding applicable GST. The amount includes the approved food cost, operational expenses and a minimum margin for the SHGs.

To ensure accountability, the Public Health Department has introduced a penalty mechanism for deficiencies such as delayed meal delivery, inadequate food supply, violations of food safety standards and failure to follow approved menus. Persistent poor performance could lead to contract termination and replacement by another empanelled SHG.

The government has also constituted district-level selection and monitoring committees along with divisional review committees to oversee implementation, evaluate service quality, address grievances and monitor compliance with food safety and nutrition standards. Training and orientation workshops will be conducted to help SHGs understand the selection process and operational requirements before contracts are awarded.

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