NCP (SP) Youth Wing Seeks Tender Concessions For Unemployed Engineers In Navi Mumbai |

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Youth Congress has urged the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to extend concessions in its tendering process to enable educated unemployed engineers to participate in civic development works and create self-employment opportunities.

In a memorandum submitted to the Municipal Commissioner on Tuesday, district president Nitin Nana Chavan called for the implementation of relaxations available under government policy for educated unemployed engineers, stating that such measures would help local youth secure work through municipal projects.

The memorandum seeks three key concessions in the civic body's tender process:

Exemption or concession in Earnest Money Deposit (EMD): Chavan demanded that eligible educated unemployed engineers be granted a partial or full waiver of the EMD in accordance with government rules.

Reduction in Security Deposit: He urged the civic body to provide concessions in the security deposit required after the award of contracts.

Relaxation in Experience Criteria: The memorandum also called for easing experience requirements in tenders so that first-time entrepreneurs and newly qualified engineers can compete for municipal contracts.

Chavan said the proposed measures would encourage self-employment among local engineers and ensure greater participation of Navi Mumbai's youth in the city's infrastructure and development projects.

He urged the municipal administration to issue the necessary directions to the concerned departments to implement the concessions at the earliest.

Copies of the memorandum have also been forwarded to NCP (SP) state president and MLA Shashikant Shinde, the Mayor of Navi Mumbai and the City Engineer for further action.

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