Five Children Identified With Severe Acute Malnutrition In Panvel; Administration Intensifies Nutrition Drive | AI

Five children aged between one and one-and-a-half years have been identified as suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in Panvel taluka during the latest nutritional assessment conducted under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS). In addition, 47 children have been classified as Moderately Acute Malnourished (MAM), prompting intensified nutritional intervention and monitoring by the administration.

Monthly Growth Monitoring Conducted Across 272 Anganwadis

Panvel taluka has 272 Anganwadi centres, catering to nearly 1,600 children. As part of the state's nutrition surveillance programme, every child's height and weight are measured during the first week of each month. The data is uploaded onto the Maharashtra government's dedicated nutrition tracker, enabling real-time monitoring of children identified as malnourished.

The initial measurements are carried out by Anganwadi workers, with the support of helper staff and health workers. The findings are subsequently verified by supervisors before a child is officially classified under the Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) or Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) category.

Waveghar Reports Highest Number of SAM Cases

According to officials, the latest assessment identified three severely malnourished children in Waveghar Beat, one in Morbe Beat and one in Vangani Tarfe Waje Beat. The administration has instructed all Anganwadi centres to continue regular growth monitoring, maintain updated health records and ensure timely distribution of nutritional supplements.

Following verification, children diagnosed with malnutrition are provided energy-dense nutritional supplements, including a 92-gram nutrition bar, with the quantity determined as per the prescribed government protocol based on the child's condition. They are also provided Take Home Ration (THR) to ensure continued nutritional support at home.

Digital Nutrition Tracker Strengthens Monitoring

Officials said the state-developed digital tracker has strengthened monitoring by enabling regular follow-up of identified children and helping authorities assess their progress over time. The initiative is supported by a network of approximately 260 Anganwadi workers and additional helpers across the taluka, who conduct monthly screenings and coordinate with health officials.

The administration is implementing a coordinated campaign involving the Women and Child Development Department, health officials and Anganwadi workers to make Panvel taluka malnutrition-free. Parents have been urged to immediately contact the nearest Anganwadi or health centre if they notice signs of poor growth or ill health in their children.

Integrated Child Development Officer Pravin Patil said children identified with malnutrition are being closely monitored and provided the required nutritional support. "Regular supply of energy-dense food and Take Home Ration will help improve their nutritional status, and we expect their health to improve in the coming months," he said.

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