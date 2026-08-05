Multiple Explosions Rock Dubai's Jebel Ali Industrial Area, Massive Fire Erupts Near Strategic Port Amid Heightened Gulf Tensions | Video | X

Dubai: Multiple explosions followed by a significant fire were reported along the coast of the United Arab Emirates early Wednesday morning.

Iranian broadcaster Press TV, citing Arabic-language media and regional sources, reported that at least seven blasts were heard within a 20-minute span across the Jebel Ali industrial area in Dubai.

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Press TV further reported that video footage depicted massive columns of thick smoke rising from the vicinity of Jebel Ali Port.

However, no individual or organisation has claimed responsibility for the incident, according to Press TV.

Meanwhile, Press TV cited media reports confirming that 'UAE authorities arrest two people for filming the fires' following the outbreak of smoke at the scene.

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Situated in southwestern Dubai, Jebel Ali serves as a vital logistics, commercial, and industrial centre for the region.

The area encompasses Jebel Ali Port and the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), an international trade hub founded in 1985 that currently houses over 11,000 companies representing more than 150 countries. Linked to major highways, Jebel Ali Port, and Al Maktoum International Airport, the complex remains a crucial crossroads for global commerce, Press TV reported.

This comes as US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that the Strait of Hormuz would be opened "very soon" as part of a deal with Iran and Oman, while warning that the Islamic Republic would be "hit really hard" if it fails to reach an agreement amid talks over an interim arrangement to ease tensions in the region.

He further reiterated his stance that Iran would not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon and linked the reopening of the strategic waterway to the ongoing diplomatic efforts.

During an interview with Fox News, Trump said, "Iran, as an example, will never have a nuclear weapon. They already can't, but they'll--it's going to be formal. The strait's going to be open very soon, or they're going to get hit very hard, and then the strait's going to be open."

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His remarks came as the US, Iran and Oman are reportedly close to finalising an interim agreement aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which has witnessed heightened tensions following the collapse of a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Washington and Tehran last month, Axios reported, citing two regional sources and a US official.

According to Axios, the proposed arrangement is aimed at restoring the ceasefire between the US and Iran and restarting negotiations with Tehran, including discussions related to its nuclear programme.

Trump said the US had earlier been preparing for a major military operation against Iran but decided to pursue diplomacy after receiving a request from Tehran for talks.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)