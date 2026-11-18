Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. LeT Commander Lateef Bhat, Suspected In Kulgam CRPF Checkpost Attack, Killed After Mosque Standoff In J&K

Security forces killed suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Lateef Bhat after cornering him at a mosque in Kulgam on Wednesday. Bhat, allegedly linked to an attack on a CRPF checkpost, reportedly hid inside. Officials said the mosque was not damaged. (Read more...)

2. Mumbai Airport Chaos: Hundreds Of SpiceJet Passengers Stranded As No Flights Depart For Over 12 Hours - VIDEOS

Travellers said no flights had taken off since 7 pm Tuesday, with some awaiting boarding. Videos showed protests at airline counters over schedules. SpiceJet had not issued a statement. (Read more...)

3. Sheena Bora Murder: 10 Years And 150 Witnesses Later, CBI Closes Prosecution Case, Trial Moves To Next Stage

The CBI has closed its prosecution case in the Sheena Bora murder trial after examining 150 witnesses, nearly 10 years after the trial began. (Read more...)

4. 'Na Baat Karne Ki Tameez...': Dia Mirza's Cryptic Post About Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Offensive Character' Leaves Fans Confused

Dia Mirza left fans puzzled after sharing a cryptic Instagram Story seemingly calling out Nawazuddin Siddiqui over his behaviour. (Read more...)

Dia Mirza's Cryptic Post On Nawazuddin Sparks Speculation | Instagram

5. Mumbai: BEST Bus Catches Fire Near Sassoon Dock; Video Shows Exact Moments When Blaze Erupts

Sparks near the starter of a BEST bus were followed by smoke and flames near Sassoon Dock in Colaba on Wednesday, the BEST Command and Control Centre said. (Read more...)

6. NVIDIA's AI Boom Sends Q3 Revenue Soaring 103% To $115.8 Billion, Investment Portfolio Crosses $109 Billion

NVIDIA's Q3 FY27 revenue jumps 103% to $115.8 billion, net income rises to $65.3 billion and investments cross $109 billion amid strong AI demand. (Read more...)

NVIDIA balance sheet booms | X - nvidianewsroom

7. 'Anti-India Propaganda': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Calling Indian Economy An 'Economic Disaster' During Columbia University Address | Watch

Citing global growth projections and poverty reduction data, BJP leaders accused the Congress leader of maligning India's economic progress on foreign soil. (Read more...)

8. Simone Ashley Honours Her Tamil Roots In Gold Kanjeevaram Lehenga In Mumbai Which Took '700 Hours' Of Weaving

British actress Simone Ashley honoured her Tamil heritage at Earthshot Prize awards in Mumbai in a custom gold Kanjeevaram lehenga by Swadesh and Manish Malhotra. (Read more...)

9. 'Naam Javed Akhtar Ki Jagah Ram Pal Rakh Lo': AIAA President Maulana Sajid Rashidi SLAMS Lyricist Over Lord Ram Remarks—VIDEO

AIAA chief Maulana Sajid Rashidi criticised Javed Akhtar over his remarks on Lord Ram, accusing him of opportunism and questioning his atheist stance. (Read more...)

10. Prince William & Kate Middleton Visit Chanakya School Of Craft In Mumbai's Lower Parel - VIDEO

Prince William and Kate Middleton explored India's textile heritage during a visit to the Chanakya School of Craft in Lower Parel on Wednesday. (Read more...)