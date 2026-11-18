Dia Mirza's Cryptic Post On Nawazuddin Sparks Speculation | Instagram

Actress Dia Mirza has left fans puzzled after sharing a cryptic note seemingly calling out actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui over his behaviour. In her post, Dia appeared to criticise Nawaz, describing him as a "nightmare to work with" and calling his attitude offensive. However, she did not reveal what prompted the remarks.

Dia Mirza Calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui 'Nightmare To Work With'

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 18, Dia wrote, "Nightmare to work with! Na baat karne ki tameez hai, aur attitude alag hi level ka! Bilkul offensive character! @nawazuddin._siddiqui."

Check it out:

Dia Mirza/Instagram

The actress tagged Nawazuddin in her post but did not provide any further explanation. As of now, the reason behind her sudden remarks remains unknown. Nawazuddin has also not reacted to the post so far.

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