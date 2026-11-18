Mumbai: BEST Bus Catches Fire Near Sassoon Dock; Video Shows Exact Moments When Blaze Erupts |

Mumbai: A BEST bus caught fire near Sassoon Dock in South Mumbai on Wednesday morning after sparks were noticed near its starter, triggering smoke and flames. The incident occurred around 7 am while the bus was travelling from Colaba Depot towards Gita Nagar.

Video Catches Exact Moment Of Fire

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A video of the incident captures the exact moment when the BEST Bus caught fire on the road. In the video, the vehicle can be seen parked near the gate of the Sassoon Dock. Thick smoke can be seen billowing from the bus. Panic can be seen among residents present at the scene. A few of them can be seen allegedly rushing to the bus to help the passengers and the staff.

Driver Attempted To Control Blaze

According to the BEST Command and Control Centre, the driver noticed sparks near the bus's starter upon reaching the Sassoon Dock bus stop. Smoke soon emerged, followed by a fire. The driver initially attempted to douse the flames using the fire extinguisher available on the bus. However, when the fire could not be brought under control, he alerted the fire brigade.

Fire brigade personnel reached the spot and extinguished the blaze by spraying water on the vehicle. There was only one passenger on board at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

The bus, bearing registration number MH-01-CV-8159, sustained extensive damage in the fire. A depot officer from Colaba was deputed to the spot, while the incident was reported to the Bus Control Centre for further necessary action.

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