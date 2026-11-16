Mumbai: BEST Has Discontinued 54 Bus Routes, Curtailed 92 Others In Past Six Years

A BEST bus in Mumbai | X

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking in Mumbai has reportedly discontinued 54 bus routes and has also and curtailed 92 others in the last six years.

The BEST’s network across the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region currently has 405 routes, down from its highest figure of 504 in 2010-’11, The Indian Express quoted data from the undertaking as saying.

The number of routes declined from 427 in 2024 to 401 in 2025. In 2026, three routes were cancelled till November, while 13 were curtailed, according to the newspaper.

Currently, the BEST undertaking runs 2,877 buses, of which 249 are owned by the undertaking and 2,628 have been wet-leased. However, the BEST plans to expand its fleet to 10,000 buses, of which 5,000 are envisaged to be self-owned, in the next three years.

As of September, the BEST Bus Division’s financial position improved significantly in 2025-26, with its total income rising by nearly ₹497 crore to ₹2,136.46 crore, compared with ₹1,640.21 crore in 2024-25.

The division’s deficit also narrowed by ₹540.46 crore, even as it continued to remain the biggest financial burden on the undertaking, according to the final accounts placed before the BEST Committee.