BEST Directs Time-Bound Action Plan On Union Demands; Bus Fare, Finances, Staff Issues Discussed |

Mumbai: The BEST administration on Friday directed officials to prepare a time-bound action plan to address key demands raised by recognised employee unions, signalling a renewed push to improve bus services, strengthen the undertaking's finances and resolve long-pending staff issues.

Chairperson Trushna Vishwasrao leads joint talks

At a joint meeting held at BEST Bhavan on July 17 under the chairmanship of BEST Committee Chairperson Trushna Vishwasrao, representatives of recognised unions discussed a wide range of issues affecting both employees and the public transport undertaking. The agenda included revision of bus fares, mounting financial losses, bus operations, maintenance and repairs, revenue generation, welfare of retired employees, filling vacant posts, the future of the undertaking and improvements in administrative functioning.

Chairperson instructed concerned officials to prepare a time-bound action plan on all demands placed by the unions. The administration said priority should be given to passenger safety, reliable bus services and measures to improve BEST's financial position. Officials were also asked to examine the proposal to extend Bus Route Nos. 200 and 464 and take necessary action after assessment.

Senior BEST officials assured union representatives that efforts would continue to resolve pending issues and improve the overall functioning of the undertaking. The meeting ended on a positive note, with both the administration and unions expressing hope that coordinated action would help strengthen BEST's operations while addressing employees' concerns.

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