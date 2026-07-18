BEST Centenary: Bus Drivers’ Meritorious Kids Get ₹25,000; New Marriage & Education Aids Announced |

Mumbai: As part of the BEST Undertaking's centenary celebrations, EV Trans Private Limited and Morya Trans Private Limited honoured the meritorious children of contractual bus drivers at Magathane Depot on July 16. Along with recognising academic excellence, the companies announced new employee welfare measures, including monthly education assistance and marriage grants for employees' families.

Top Best Officials And Company Heads Attend

The felicitation ceremony was attended by BEST Committee Chairperson Krishna Vishwasrao, committee members Ajay Singh and Pramod Wakode, EV Trans Vice President and former IPS officer V. V. Lakshminarayana, and Morya Trans Managing Director and CEO Shriram Suryavanshi, besides senior BEST officials and depot managers.

Students of contractual employees who performed well in school and higher secondary examinations received a cash award of ₹25,000, a memento and a certificate of appreciation. The organisers also announced monthly educational assistance of ₹500 to ₹1,000 for employees' children to support their studies. In addition, financial assistance of ₹25,000 will be provided for the marriage of an employee's son, daughter or sister.

Addressing the gathering, Krishna Vishwasrao and other BEST Committee members congratulated the students and urged them to continue striving for excellence through hard work and discipline. Employees also appreciated the welfare initiatives introduced by Morya Trans, saying they would provide meaningful support to workers and their families while encouraging education among the next generation.

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