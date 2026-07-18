Mumbai Jagannath Rath Yatra Draws 40K Devotees; VHP Runs Anti-Drug Drive At Saki Naka | AI

Mumbai: The annual Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra was celebrated with religious fervour at the Shri Jagannath Temple in Saki Naka, one of Mumbai's oldest temples dedicated to Lord Jagannath, drawing an estimated 38,000 to 40,000 devotees from across the city.

Chariot passes amid chants and prayers

Devotees gathered in large numbers to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra as the grand chariot procession passed through the area amid devotional chants and prayers.

The Youth Wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, played an active role in providing volunteer services, security assistance and public awareness during the event. Led by Akash Shelar, Convenor of the Parle Division of Bajrang Dal, and Rabinarayan Panigrahi, volunteers conducted a "Nasha Mukt Bharat" campaign alongside the procession.

Anti-drug message for youth

As part of the initiative, volunteers encouraged young people to stay away from drugs and embrace social service and nation-building, promoting the message, "Character Building – A Step for Nation Building."

The event was attended by the Mumbai Kshetra Organisation Secretary of the VHP and the Konkan Prant Convenor of Bajrang Dal, who addressed volunteers and encouraged greater public participation in community service.

Organisers said the programme also led to organisational growth, with two new local mandals joining the VHP-Bajrang Dal network and several youths expressing interest in participating in the organisations' activities.

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