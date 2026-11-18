The nearly decade-long trial enters a new phase as the court prepares to record statements of the accused | File Photo

Mumbai, November 17, 2026: Nearly 10 years after the trial began in the Sheena Bora murder case, the prosecution on Tuesday closed its case after examining 150 witnesses.

Indrani's lawyer, Ranjeet Sangle, said, "The CBI prosecutor on Tuesday made a statement before the court in writing stating that it no longer wants to examine any further witnesses and would close the prosecution's case."

"With this, the court will now begin recording the statements of the accused, wherein the accused would be confronted with the evidence produced by the prosecution against them. Here, the accused get to give an explanation to the allegations and evidence submitted by the prosecution against them. After this, the defence would be given an opportunity to bring any witnesses they wish to examine in the case," Sangle concluded.

CBI Examined 150 Witnesses

The CBI has so far examined 150 witnesses, which included Rai, Peter's son and Sheena's fiancé Rahul, Indrani and Peter's staff, Indrani and Khanna's daughter Vidhie, forensic experts and many others.

It is to be noted that the last deadline given by the Supreme Court to conclude the case ends on December 15. With this, the court wanted to begin recording the statements of the accused as early as possible. However, the strike by court staff may delay the process.

Charges Framed Against Three Accused

The special CBI court had, in January 2017, framed charges against Indrani Mukerjea and her former husbands Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Mukerjea for allegedly conspiring to kill and dispose of the body of Sheena Bora. Indrani and Sanjeev were also booked for the attempted murder of Sheena's younger brother and Indrani's son, Mikhail Bora.

According to the prosecution's case, on April 24, 2012, former INX Media CEO Indrani, her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamwar Rai allegedly murdered her daughter, Sheena Bora.

On the same day, as per the prosecution's case, Indrani, with the help of Khanna and Rai, attempted to kill Mikhail as well, but he survived after managing to escape. Meanwhile, the three later burnt and dumped Sheena's body in Raigad.

Murder Came To Light In 2015

The murder came to light after Rai spilled the beans in August 2015, when he was arrested in an Arms Act case by Khar police. Indrani and Khanna were subsequently arrested in August 2015.

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A month later, the investigation was transferred to the CBI, which arrested Peter, claiming that he was also part of the conspiracy. The agency claimed that Peter was aware of the conspiracy and was in constant touch with Indrani.

Before the trial began, Rai turned approver and deposed against Indrani, Khanna and Peter.

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